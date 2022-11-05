Ghana striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt strikes twice in Holstein Kiel stunning win at Karlsruher

Ghana international striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt bagged a brace for Holstein Kiel in their massive away victory over Karlsruher SC in the Bundesliga 2 on Saturday.

Wriedt scored his 2nd and 3rd goals of the 2022-23 season to ensure Kiel stunned Karlsruher at home with a 4-1 emphatic win at the BBBank Stadium.

Kiel were up and running in the match as early as the 16th minute when an own goal from youngster Tim Breithaupt put them ahead.

Wriedt doubled the lead for the visitors on the half hour mark after he was set up by German forward Steven Skrzybski.

Kiel increased their advantage in the 67th minute through Fabian Reese before Karlsruher pulled one back five minutes later with a goal from Simone Rapp.

Wriedt got his second goal of the match when he rounded off the big victory in stoppage time after he was assisted by Jann-Fiete Arp.

Ghanaian defender Stephan Kofi Ambrosius lasted the entire duration of the match starring for Karlsruher.

The Germany-born Ghanaian who is included in Ghana's preliminary World Cup has three goals and an assist in 12 appearances for Kiel this season.