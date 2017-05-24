Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah content with debut goal in Viking draw against Stabæk

Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah was left content with his debut goal for Viking in their 1-1 stalemate against Stabaek in the Norwegian Norwegian top-flight.

The 26-year-old broke the deadlock of the game for the Dark Blue lads with a bicycle-kick on the stroke of the half time.

However, a 90th minute strike from Nigerian-born Norwegian striker Ohi Anthony Omoijuanfo denied the visitors to registered their first away win this season.

And the on-loan Ghana international was pleased with the point.

"We would like to win in advance, but when it will be will be, we are of course happy to get one point. So we take this point."

Viking currently lies at the bottom of the Norwegian Eliteserien table with five points after match-day 10.

By Patrick Akoto

