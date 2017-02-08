Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah omitted; Jeffrey Schlupp included in Crystal Palace 25-man for second half of season

Crystal Palace have excluded striker Kwesi Appiah from their 25-man squad list for the second half of the season with new signing Jeffrey Schlupp included.

Hiram Boateng, who has been sent out on loan, has been included in the list of U21 players.

Appiah was originally named in the squad for the season but has been left out for the second half of the season.

Schlupp was among four January signings alongside Patrick van Aanholt, Luka Milivojevic and Mamadou Sakho.

