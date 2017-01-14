Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah welcomes Black Stars team-mate Jeffrey Schlupp to Crystal Palace

Ghana forward Kwesi Appiah has expressed delight at the arrival of his international team-mate Jeffrey Schlupp at Crystal Palace.

The 24-year-old penned a four-and-half-year contract on Friday to remain at the Selhurst Park until 2021.

Both Appiah and Schlupp were members of the Ghana squad that won silver at the 2015 AFCON in Equatorial Guinea and Appiah is delighted to welcome him to the club.

The injury returnee used his official Twitter account to welcome the Hamburg-born to the club.

The pair harnessed their bond after the AFCON tournament in Equatorial Guinea, keeping close touch with each other. Schlupp publicly congratulated Kwesi Appiah when he returned from his long injury lay-off back in October 2016.

Schlupp's exit from Leicester became apparent after 13 years at the club as he continuously became sidelined by manager Claudio Ranieri who told him he could leave the Premier League title-holders.

The former Manchester United triallist picked a Premier League winners medal last season and also debuted in the UEFA Champions League at the club.

By El Akyereko

