Ghana striker Majeed Waris believes Kwasi Appiah is a better coach than Avram Grant

Ghana and Lorient striker has controversially hailed current Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah as a better coach than his predecessor Avram Grant.

The former Chelsea boss was heavily criticized for his lackluster playing style which was always difficult for the team to play exciting football as well as scoring a lot of goals during his two-year period with the Black Stars.

And Waris has waded in the debate, describing the current coach Kwasi Appiah, who is having a second stint with the team as a better coach the the former Chelsea and West Ham manager.

“Yes Kwesi Appiah is a better coach because he has been scoring and that is what everyone wants.

“I don’t really love comparing coaches. Each coach has their own philosophy which may work or may not work at a point in time so you can’t say they are good or bad. But I feel very comfortable playing under Kwasi Appiah,” Waris told GHANAsoccernet.com

“If I have to choose, then of course I will choose Kwasi Appiah over Avram because Kwasi trusts me but Avram does not,” he added.

The in-form Lorient striker lauded the Black Stars’ 5-0 mauling of lowly ranked Ethiopia in the opening group clash of the 2019 AFCON qualifier, interrogating the last time Ghana performed in a wonderful style under Avram Grant.

“I don’t remember the last time we won 5-0 but under Kwasi we are scoring more again. And we all see something good is happening.”

“Kwasi Appiah is a very good coach and I always appreciate the fact that he was the first coach to hand me a national call up.

“He actually visited me in Sweden, watched my game at Hacken and then spoke to me afterwards. He told me what to do and what not to do and when I also came into the Black Stars, I delivered.

“Everyone wants to play under a coach who trusts him and he (Kwasi Appiah) trusts me so I feel comfortable playing under him,” he concluded.

Waris was handed a recall into the Black Stars by Kwasi Appiah after he was dubiously dropped by Avram Grant ahead of the 2017 AFCON in Gabon.

He came on from the bench in Ghana’s 5-0 thumping of the Walia Antelopes of Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

