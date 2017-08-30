Ghana striker Majeed Waris in London to seal £12m move to West Ham United

English Premier League side West Ham United have launched a late bid to sign Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris.

The London-based side are ready to meet Lorient's £12 million price tag.

SkySport sources say the player is currently in London for talks with the Hammers.

The 25-year-old Ghana international has been at Lorient for the past two years and is viewed as being a likely replacement for Diafra Sakho, who passed a medical at Rennes on Wednesday.

Waris scored 13 goals for the relegated side in the French Ligue 1 last season.

English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion had expressed interest in signing the Ghana international.

were also in the chase for the attacker.

