Ghana striker Majeed Waris injury doubt for Lorient clash against Ajaccio on Friday

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris is an injury doubt for Lorient ahead of the Lique 2 clash against Ajaccio on Friday.

The 25-year-old has been working with the club's physiotherapist in a bid to gain fitness.

The Ghana international missed the side's 3-2 win at Lens last weekend.

And it appears he may not recover in time ahead of the home game against Ajaccio on Friday at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir.

Waris saw his move to English side Burnley collapsed on transfer day deadline and believed not to be in the right frame of mind now.

Lorient are leading the Lique 2 table with 14 points from six games, just a point above second-placed Le Havre.

