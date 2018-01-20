Ghana striker Majeed Waris joins Portuguese giants FC Porto

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris has completed a loan switch to Portuguese giants FC Porto in the ongoing transfer window.

Waris, 25, who was reported to be a keen target for French Ligue 1 side Cean since last week, finalized the deal on Friday after passing a routine medical.

The former Spartak Moscow striker was given the green light by Lorient to leave for the right offer last summer but despite being heavily linked with Burnley and West Ham United, he couldn’t land a transfer.

He made 56 appearances for Lorient, scoring 20 goals.

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is said to be a big fan of Waris and played a key role in the transfer.

Waris is expected to be drafted in Porto squad for Champions League knockout phase. The Portuguese giants are up against Liverpool in last 16 stage.

