Ghana striker Majeed Waris misses opportunity to score a hat-trick after wasting a penalty

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris missed a fine opportunity to register his first hat-trick in five years but he wasted a penalty during Lorient's 3-1 win against Guingamp on Saturday.

The 25-year-old netted a brace to inspire struggling Lorient to a comeback win against Guingamp at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir.

However the former BK Hacken striker was presented with a chance to score a hat-trick for the first time since October 2012 but he wasted the opportunity.

Yannis Salibur had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first-half.

But Waris fought restored parity for Lorient in the 72nd minute before Jimmy Cabot doubled the advantage for the Oranges.

Waris then sealed the win with a late strike in the 90th minute.

But striker elected himself and struck the post from a penalty kick which Cabot converted.

He was dropped from the Ghana squad for the 2017 AFCON.

