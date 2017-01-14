Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana striker Majeed Waris misses opportunity to score a hat-trick after wasting a penalty

Published on: 14 January 2017
Waris scored a double for Lorient

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris missed a fine opportunity to register his first hat-trick in five years but he wasted a penalty during Lorient's 3-1 win against Guingamp on Saturday.

The 25-year-old netted a brace to inspire struggling Lorient to a comeback win against Guingamp at the Stade Yves Allainmat - Le Moustoir.

However the former BK Hacken striker was presented with a chance to score a hat-trick for the first time since October 2012 but he wasted the opportunity.

Yannis Salibur had opened the scoring for the visitors in the first-half.

But Waris fought restored parity for Lorient in the 72nd minute before Jimmy Cabot doubled the advantage for the Oranges.

Waris then sealed the win with a late strike in the 90th minute.

But striker elected himself and struck the post from a penalty kick which Cabot converted.

He was dropped from the Ghana squad for the 2017 AFCON.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment
  • john akpa says:
    January 14, 2017 11:45 pm
    I am tired of this short man. Watch AFCON, they are tall and strong. We want Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Raphael Dwamena, David Opoku, Patrick Twumasi, Abednego Tetteh etc

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations