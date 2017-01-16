Ghana striker Majeed Waris named in France top-flight Team of the Week

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris has been named in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week after his heroics in Lorient's 3-1 win over Guingamp.

The striker scored a brilliant brace as Lorient defeated Guingamp at the Stade Yves Allainmat.

Waris, who was snubbed by Ghana for Africa cup of nations, stepped up to save Lorient from losing at home as he cancelled out Salibur early strike for the visitors on 72 minutes before wrapping up victory with the third goal.

He, however, could have scored a hat trick had he converted from the spot.

Waris has been in impressive form for the French side who are rooted bottom after 20 matches

