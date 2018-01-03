Ghana striker Majeed Waris on Saint Etienne and SM Caen's radar as potential winter transfer target

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris has emerged as a prime target for French Ligue 1 sides Saint Etienne and SM Caen in the ongoing January transfer window, according reports in France.

Waris was one of the leading members of Lorient during the 2016/17 season, where he netted 11 goals in all competitions as the club got demoted to the second-tier league.

But the 26-year-old poacher was a pale shadow of himself during the first half of the club's time in Ligue 2 following his botched move to West Ham United in the summer as he made just nine appearances and scored one goal in all competitions for Mikael Landreau's outfit.

However, according to French Newspaper L'equipe, the 22-capped Ghana international is being tracked by top flight sides Saint Etienne and SM Caen in the ongoing winter window.

It is believed that some English Premier League side are also set to battle out with the two French sides to land the speedy forward.

He has netted 21 goals in his 61 appearances for Lorient since joining them in 2015.

