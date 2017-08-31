Ghana striker Majeed Waris' proposed West Ham, Burnley moves fail to materialise

French side Lorient have ordered their Ghanaian striker Abdul-Majeed Waris to return to the recently relegated club after turning down offers from English sides West Ham United and Burnley.

This comes after it became clear that Lorient will not accept the offers tabled by the two sides before Thursday midnight UK time.

And with the transfer window shutting it is now clear Waris will not be leaving Lorient before the transfer window closes.

Waris, a Ghana international, scored nine goals in Ligue 1 for Lorient last term, but could not help his side avoid relegation to Ligue 2 and had been tipped to move this summer.

Waris had arrived in London earlier this week and could complete a move to West Ham, while Burnley were keen.

But according to French sports daily L'Equipe, Waris will remain at Lorient.

Burnley made an offer of €9m for the striker, but Lorient knocked it back and believe the sum was not reflective of Waris' value.

The striker will now continue with Lorient and hope to help fire the club to an instant promotion back to the French top flight.

It remains to be seen whether Burnley or West Ham rekindle their interest in Waris when the transfer window opens again in January.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)