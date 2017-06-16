Ghana striker Majeed Waris recounts huge disappointment in Avram Grant for dropping him for 2017 AFCON

Ghana forward Majeed Waris says he was hugely disappointed when he was disrespectfully dropped from the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2017 AFCON.

Waris, who had hit top form was dropped by the Ghana coach Avram Grant, a decision that many Ghanaians were uncomfortable with.

The Lorient forward who is characteristically quiet has eventually opened up on the issue saying the former Chelsea boss disrespected him with the decision to drop him.

“Yes I was hugely disappointed in the decision. If I knew he would drop me, it would have been better he did not take me to Dubai before dropping me.

“I was supposed to go on holidays but I dropped it and joined the team. Nobody explained anything to me after I was dropped and felt disrespected. It was very disappointing.

“But I had to grow from it. I was happy I scored twice for my team upon my return and everyone knew I wasn’t dropped because of non-performance.

Waris hit a brace two days after returning to his club, compelling many to question the dubious decision by Avram Grant.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

