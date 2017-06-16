Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana striker Majeed Waris recounts huge disappointment in Avram Grant for dropping him for 2017 AFCON

Published on: 16 June 2017

Ghana forward Majeed Waris says he was hugely disappointed when he was disrespectfully dropped from the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2017 AFCON.

Waris, who had hit top form was dropped by the Ghana coach Avram Grant, a decision that many Ghanaians were uncomfortable with.

The Lorient forward who is characteristically quiet has eventually opened up on the issue saying the former Chelsea boss disrespected him with the decision to drop him.

“Yes I was hugely disappointed in the decision. If I knew he would drop me, it would have been better he did not take me to Dubai before dropping me.

“I was supposed to go on holidays but I dropped it and joined the team. Nobody explained anything to me after I was dropped and felt disrespected. It was very disappointing.

“But I had to grow from it. I was happy I scored twice for my team upon my return and everyone knew I wasn’t dropped because of non-performance.

Waris hit a brace two days after returning to his club, compelling many to question the dubious decision by Avram Grant.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

  • maka says:
    June 16, 2017 06:09 pm
    Waris, take heart my brother!. you know, most of us here jnew that Avram Grant is useless -----only the useless GFA and its incompetent members failed to see that the dude threw sand in their eyes. He is tactically useless and got the chelseas job due to his relationship with Abramovich. He literally ruined every team he coached ----eventually, and won no big accolades except in Israel....a mediocre soccer nation. And u see the bad management ? Nobody...including the coach....explained nothing to u, and yet we claim white coaches know better than our own! Smh --God help the black man to think wai ---- cos the folly is tooo much.
  • john akpa says:
    June 16, 2017 07:07 pm
    I am fishing and here comes a fish begging to be caught ! Majeed Waris benefited from A. Grant's time as head coach since he was one of the strikers Kwesi Appiah took to the world cup. As we all know those strikers were given preferential treatment by Grant. Grant even traveled to Paris to watch him play. After all the plenty of playing time he was given by Grant, he ( Majeed Waris ) never scored a single goal not even against Comoro Islands ! He shouldn't have gone to Dubai but again because of that preferential treatment certain strikers enjoyed, he was taken along just in case someone got injured. Things have changed. Dwamena and Godsway Donyoh ( injured ) have been introduced. More strikers are on the way and he will soon find out the only position he can fight for is as a right winger.

