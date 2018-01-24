Ghana striker Majeed Waris rejected Anderlecth and two other clubs to join FC Porto

Ghana forward Abdul Majeed Waris rejected overtures from Belgian champions Anderlecht and two French clubs to join Portuguese side FC Porto.

The Purple and White lads offered a sumptuous deal to French side Lorient, and would have received the player on loan till the end of the season before paying 10 million Euros for his services.

But the former Spartak Moscow poacher opted for FC Porto, who can keep the player on a permanent deal at the end of the season for just €6 million.

According to the GAME, the Belgian champion even offered better conditions to Lorient, being willing to receive the player on loan until the end of this season, then paying 10 million euros to exercise the right of option.

Given these conditions, Lorient was more inclined to negotiate with Anderlecht, but the will of the striker was decisive.

Waris said he preferred FC Porto, making it even more certain of that decision after talking to former champions Christian Atsu and Daniel Opare.

Waris was also pursued by French top flight sides Saint Etienne and SM Caen who were ready to sign him.

