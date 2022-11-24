Ghana striker Osman Bukari first Red Star Belgrade player to score a World Cup goal since 2006

Ghana striker Osman Bukari accomplished an impressive feat on Thursday when he scored against Portugal in the 2022 World Cup.

Bukari became the first Red Star Belgrade player to score a World Cup goal since 2006.

The Serbian giants had not celebrated a World Cup goal since former Ghana international Haminu Dramani's superb strike for Ghana against the USA in Germany.

Bukari came on shortly after Andre Ayew's goal cancelled out Ronaldo's controversial penalty, but Fernandos Santos' team went on to score two more goals.

The winger pulled one back for his team with a header. Bukari clearly had one thing on his mind after the ball hit the net. He dashed to the corner flag, letting out Ronaldo's signature 'SIUUU'.

Osman Bukari is the first Red Star Belgrade player to score a World Cup goal since Ghana's Haminu Dramani in 2006. #PORGHA #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/PzJJ7jp7Rl — Football24/7 (@foet247europa) November 24, 2022

Bukari has made a strong case to start the next game against South Korea on Monday, November 28.