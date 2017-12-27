Ghana striker Patrick Twumasi wins Astana Fans' Player of the Season award in Kazakhstan

Astana striker Patrick Twumasi has won the Fans' Player of the Season award, ahead of vice-captain Dmitry Shomko and top scorer Junior Kabananga in Kazakhstan.

Over 5,000 votes were cast in the poll, and the Ghanaian, who scooped the Best Player and Goal of the season award back in November, came out on top with a 54% ratio.

Astana vice-captain Dmitry Shomko grabbed second position with 19% while top scorer JUnior Kabananga managed to poll 10%.

Ivan Mayevsky and Serikzhan Muzhikov managed 4.6% and 3.4% to finish in the top five.

It's been another remarkable year for the Ghana international, who netted 22 times and provided seven assists as Astana clinched the Kazakh Premier League crown for the fourth time in a row.

