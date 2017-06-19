Ghana striker Prince Tagoe keen to revive static career

Ghana striker Prince Tagoe is determined to get his football career back on track as he is putting his body in shape to secure a move in the summer transfer window.

The former Hearts of Oak forward's footballing career has been stagnant for well over a year after leaving Israeli club Hapoel Bnei Lod in 2014, with attempted moves to join clubs in Sweden and Jordan falling through.

The 30-year-old, who was touted as Ghana's next big thing after bursting onto the scene with the Ghana Premier League giants has seen his career go down the quagmire in recent time.

However, the two-time Ghana Premier League goal king insists his career is not finished during an interview with FootballMadeInGhana,com

“It has been difficult, I know that but I am not giving up.”

“But I am working on getting another club. I have tried getting clubs on a low key which has not materialized but I believe the right time will come."

“Am sure very soon you will hear I have moved to a new club.”

Tagoe featured for clubs such as Partizan Belgrade, Bursaspor and Al-Ettifaq after leaving Hearts of Oak in 2005.

