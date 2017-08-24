Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena arrives in the UK to complete £10m Brighton switch

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has arrived in England to complete the formalities for him to join English Premier League side Brighton.

As revealed by Ghanasoccernet.com two days ago, Dwamena arrived within 48 hours of the an agreement being reached with his Swiss club FC Zurich for the transfer to take place.

Brighton are making progress with their bid to complete the £10 million capture of Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena from FC Zurich.

The 21-year-old arrived last night ahead of a medical and the all-important work permit hearing, which takes place tomorrow.

The process has not been complicated by Dwamena's call-up for Ghana for their forthcoming World Cup qualifying double-header against Congo.

He scored twice on his debut for his country against Ethiopia in June.

