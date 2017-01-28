Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena completes first training session with new club FC Zurich

Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena has completed his first training session with Swiss side FC Zurich.

The 21-year-old joined and trained with his new team-mates at the club's training grounds on Saturday morning.

The goal-machine signed a three-year deal with Zurich on Friday after passing medical.

He is expected to make his debut for the club when the season resumes in the first week of March.

The striker, who was a member of Ghana's provisional squad for the 2017 AFCON, is tipped to perpetuate his scoring run in the Swiss Challenge League.

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)