Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena hails Kumasi fans for massive turnout in friendly win

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena is over the moon by the support demonstrated by the Kumasi fans in the Black Stars friendly win over second-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

The Switzerland-based attacker scored twice in the 6-1 win in preparation for Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

Despite his heroics, the FC Zurich striker is grateful to the Kumasi fans for turning up to support the Black Stars to win.

Dwamena says the fans must top up the support they have shown with a massive turnout for Sunday's opener in the qualifiers.

“I’m really grateful for the fans because it is amazing over here, I didn’t imagine they could come over here,” Dwamena said following the emphatic win over Deportivo.

“You can see a lot of crowd over here and we just hope that the same crowd will come on Sunday for the Black Stars so that we can win against Ethiopia because we are really focus on the game and we just want to win.”

The Black Stars will be playing their first competitive game in Kumasi since 2015.

Ghana are seeking to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations to make their eighth successive appearance in the continent's flagship competition.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)