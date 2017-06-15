Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena lavishes praise on influential 'girlfriend' after amazing debut

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has revealed the influence of his 'good girlfriend' on his young career.

The youngster, currently on the books of Swiss side FC Zurich, says the unnamed heartthrob, has been of immense help to him.

“Last year was really tough for me in Red Bull. After the season I didn’t have any club because my contract was finished. And because I didn’t play a lot of games in Austria, they told me to find a new club so I had to come to Ghana,”he told Kumasi-based Ultimate FM

“I didn’t have any money on me and my parents had no idea I had come Ghana. It was tough.

“She is a good girl. She helped me because I was staying with her and the sisters. This is the kind of woman you need in life when things are not going on well no matter what it is.

“She was with me throughout and thank God everything is going on well, she is happy and am also happy now,”

Dwamena netted two goals on his international debut for the Black Stars as they thumped Ethiopia 5-0 in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

