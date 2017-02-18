Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena opens goal account in Switzerland with cool finish in FC Zurich massive win

Ghana international striker Raphael Dwamena opened his scoring account in Switzerland after netting a cool finish for FC Zurich who outgunned Wil 4-0 in the Swiss Challenge League on Saturday.

The 21-year-old arrived inside the box to smash home a rebound in the 40th minute to open the scoring for Zurich who have now opened a 12-point lead at the top of the table.

Zurich continuously knock the door of the hosts and the opening goal eventually arrived when the home side's keeper failed to deal with a free-kick and the spilled ball fell to the Ghana who wasted no time in prodding it home.

The goal marks his first ever strike for Zurich since his big-money switch from Austrian Liga 1 side Austria Lustenau.

He was included in Ghana's provisional squad for the 2017 AFCON tournament but failed to make the final 23-man squad.

