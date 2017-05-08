Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena scores brace for FC Zurich in heavy win against Le Mont

Ghanaian forward Raphael Dwamena scored two goals for FC Zurich in their 5-1 thumping of Le Mont in the Swiss Challenge League on Monday evening.

Swiss midfielder Cédric Brunner opened the scoring for FC Zurich on the 15th minute mark.

Raphael Dwamena added Zurich second of the night with a powerful shot just outside the 18-yard box in the 58th minute, and the Ghanaian poacher was at it again in the 61st minute when he tapped in from a close range before making way for Senegalese international Moussa Kone with twenty-three minutes to play.

Swiss forward Marco Schonbachler made it four for Zurich in the 83rd minute before substitute Moussa Kone completed the rout in the 85th minute.

Cameroonian striker Patrick Begondo got a consolation goal for Le Mont in the 90th minute.

Dwamena's brace takes his tally for the season to 8 goals in as many games for the capital-based side who are on the verge of making a swift return to the top flight division as they extended their lead at the top of the log to 75 points from 31 games.

