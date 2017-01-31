Ghana striker Richmond Boakye completes Red Star Belgrade loan switch from Latina

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has completed his one-and-a-half year loan move to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

The 23-year-old moves from Italian Serie B side Latina where he managed to score three goals in 16 appearances.

He passed a medical on Monday and shortly afterwards took to Twitter to show appreciation to his former club.

''My deep appreciation to @UsLatinaCalcio & @crvenazvezdafk for the new career opportunity. 100% committed to working hard 4 Red Star Belgrade,'' the post read.

Boakye will team up with Sunyani-born Akwesi Frimpong, a defender, who signed for Red Star this month.

