Ghana striker Richmond Boakye dedicates double brace to late Red Star Belgrade great Rajko Mitić

Published on: 19 November 2017
Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye has dedicated his double brace to club legend Rajko Mitić.

The Ghana international scored two goals in each half in their 6-1 win over Rad Beograd in the Serbian top-flight on Saturday.

Boakye has now tallied ten goals in ten Serbian Liga matches this season and improved to 37 goals in a total of 47 matches played this year.

Last week, Red Star unveiled a statue for their former talisman who died in 2008

Boakye was a witness to the ceremony and after striking gold in their league, he decided to dedicate it to man who scored 262 goals in 572 appearances.

 

