Ghana striker Richmond Boakye on the bench for Jiangsu Suning debut

Jiangsu Suning have named Ghana striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom on the bench for Sunday’s visit of Tianjin Teda to the 65,000 Nanjing Olympics Stadium.

Boakye arrived in Nanjing earlier for his new Chinese Super League duties at Suning but has had to wait for two weeks due to a minor injury.

It is understood Suning do not want to risk him so he will play just few minutes for match fitness.

Coach Cosmin Olâroiu met the team days ago and is believed to have named Boakye’s availability for selection as a key priority since the prolific-scoring Ghanaian is his most promising source of goals.

Boakye himself has tweeted his readiness to start his Suning playing career and is predictably a Chinese football success-in-waiting, judging by goalscoring record.

He had completed a €12m 3-year wages abs salary deal from Red Star Belgrade in February.

Due to the time zone differences, the China Super League matches will kick-off from 11am Ghana time.

