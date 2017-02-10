Ghana striker Richmond Boakye SCORES hat-trick as Red Star Belgrade thump Ukrainian side Zirka in friendly

Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored a hat-trick on Friday as the Serbian giants trounced Ukrainian side Zirka 6-2 in a friendly.

It is his first treble for his new club in just two weeks of moving to the Eastern European country.

The on-loan forward opened the scoring with a sublime finish on seven minutes before adding one on the 45th minute mark.

After the break, he scored again in the 58th minute for his personal third.

Boakye has now scored six goals in three matches since sealing his move from Italian Serie B side Latina.

