Ghana striker Richmond Boakye scores twice in Red Star Belgrade friendly win

Ghana striker Richmond Boakye scored two goals for Red Star Belgrade in their 4-1 friendly win over Serbian third-tier side BASK.

Nemanja Milić opened the scoring on 16 minutes and Boakye made it 2-0 on 36 minutes after some nice work from Anđelković and Krstičić.

Just before half time, Boakye found the back for the second time and made it three-nil.

The visitors pulled one back on the stroke of half time.

Newboy El Fardou Ben got on the scoresheet after finishing off a nice move by Nenad Milijaš and Veljko Nikolić.

Boakye and his teammates will travel to Turkey on Friday and continue with training before the season restarts.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)