Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh wants to play for 'dream' team Manchester United

Ghana striker Samuel Tetteh has set an audacious target of playing for Manchester United in future.

The youngster, who plays for Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg, is a key admirer of the English giants.

And the former Ghana Under-20 star wants to play for the Red Devils if given the chance.

“It has always been my dream to play in England, I am a Manchester United fan, I don’t really love any team like Manchester United and I will like to play for them,” he told TV3.