Ghana struggling to find friendly opponents ahead of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie admits his country is struggling to find friendly opponents just six days before the start of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The four-time African champions has settled on Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor for a friendly exercise on Tuesday.

The West African giants are struggling with finances amid creeping problems of finding suitable opponents for a friendly ahead of the continental mundial.

“We are struggling to find opponents. We lodge in the same hotel with Morocco but they are not prepared to play us in a friendly,” Afriyie is quoted having said over the weekend.

“There are other teams that we are speaking to and hoping to confirm but all this [struggle] has to do with our budget which has not been approved. We are even here in Al Ain without a budget. We hope that this will change very soon,” he concluded.

Ghana's other group opponents Uganda, Egypt and Mali have played high-profile friendly games ahead of the tournament.

