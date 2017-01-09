Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana struggling to find friendly opponents ahead of 2017 Africa Cup of Nations

Published on: 09 January 2017

Ghana FA vice-president George Afriyie admits his country is struggling to find friendly opponents just six days before the start of the  2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The four-time African champions has settled on Uzbekistan giants Bunyodkor for a friendly exercise on Tuesday.

The West African giants are struggling with finances amid creeping problems of finding suitable opponents for a friendly ahead of the continental mundial.

“We are struggling to find opponents. We lodge in the same hotel with Morocco but they are not prepared to play us in a friendly,” Afriyie is quoted having said over the weekend.

“There are other teams that we are speaking to and hoping to confirm but all this [struggle] has to do with our budget which has not been approved. We are even here in Al Ain without a budget. We hope that this will change very soon,” he concluded.

Ghana's other group opponents Uganda, Egypt and Mali have played high-profile friendly games ahead of the tournament.

 

  • Enough says:
    January 09, 2017 12:28 pm
    Enough of blame game. We dint care about all your politics and blame . All we want is you have won. We did not complain when we are paying our taxes. Enough of this .
  • Anokwale says:
    January 09, 2017 01:38 pm
    This is why the Black Stars are better off training at home in Ghana and playing GPL sides. At the end of the day, I cannot see the advantage of this Dubai exercise. I pray that there will not be any embarassment.

