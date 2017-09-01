Ghana suffer John Boye blow, defender ruled out of Congo World Cup clash

Ghana has suffered as big blow as defender John Boye will miss the back-to-back 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Congo as he is returning to his Turkish side Sivasspor for treatment on his thigh injury.

The Black Stars has been ordered by his club to return after picking up the injury in the first training session in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The reliable centre-back had travelled to Accra to undergo further tests on the thigh injury he suffered on the first day of training at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, the prognosis over the injury has not been good and his club has ordered him to return immediately for treatment.

"Boye is returning to Turkey on the orders of his club to have treatment on the thigh injury," Ghana FA spokesman told Ibrahim Sannie Daara told reporters after the team's final training session on Thursday.

His absence is a blow for Kwesi Appiah even though the Black STars boss can count on the services of in-form USA-based Jonathan Mensah for the games against the Red Devils of Congo.

Ghana host Congo Friday in Kumasi and maximum points for the “Black Stars” will bring them back into contention for a fourth consecutive World Cup appearance.

This comes after Uganda moved to the top of the group after defeating Egypt 1-0 in Group E's first match of round three of the qualifiers.

Victory lifted Uganda, who have never qualified for a World Cup, to seven points in Group E. Egypt have six, Ghana one and Congo Brazzaville none.

Only the five Africa zone group winners qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

