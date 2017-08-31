Ghana sweat on John Boye injury ahead of Congo World Cup qualifier

Defender John Boye is a huge doubt for Ghana ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo on Friday.

The Sivasspor centre back is undergoing further tests on his thigh sprain which has sidelined him for their opening three league matches.

Boye will return to the squad if he is cleared by doctors to be fit for the game he will return to the squad.

According to a Ghana FA statement, there will be no replacement for him if he fails the test.

