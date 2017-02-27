Ghana talisman Asamoah Gyan limps off in Al Ahli Asian Champions League defeat

Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan suffered an injury during Al Ahli’s 2-0 defeat at Uzbek side Tashkent Lokomotiv on Monday in the Asian Champions League.

He limped off the pitch after failing to shake off a problem he sustained not long after Lokomotiv’s opener and had to be replaced after 25 minutes.

Gyan was named in the starting line up late on for the injured Ahmed Khalil.

He has suffered from a series of niggling injuries following his loan move last August from China’s Shanghai SIPG.

Gyan has started only eight matches for the Dubai club – a statistic not helped by his recent Africa Cup of Nations commitments.

