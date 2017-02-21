Ghana target Herve Renard among FIVE coaches shortlisted for South African job

Frenchman Herve Renard is among FIVE coaches shortlisted for the South African job.

Renard, who guided Morocco to the quarter-finals of the 2017 Africa Cup Nations in Gabon, is being considered for the top job.

The former Zambia coach must fend off competition from African Nations Cup-winning coach Hugo Broos‚ former Bafana bosses Carlos Queiroz and Stuart Baxter‚ and former England manager Roy Hodgson to land the job.

The 48-year-old has constantly been linked with the vacant Ghana job.

The former Lille manager's first coaching stint in Africa was a physical trainer role with the Black Stars, under coach Claude Le Roy for the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ghana fell 1-0 to Cameroon in the semi-final.

The accomplished Frenchman won the 2012 and 2015 Afcon titles with Zambia, and Ivory Coast respectively.

The first competitive outing for the new coach will be in June when Bafana go to Nigeria at the start of the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers.

From August to November there are the final four World Cup qualifying ties against Cape Verde Islands (away and home)‚ Burkina Faso (home) and Senegal (away).

There are also assignments in the Cosafa Castle Cup in July‚ which is being hosted in the North West Province‚ and the CHAN-2018 qualifiers in July.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)