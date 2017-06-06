Ghana to adopt possessive brand of football

Ghana assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko says the Black Stars will adopt possessive brand of football.

The four-time African champions take on Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Ghana's second largest city, Kumasi on Sunday.

And the former Cameroon assistant coach has revealed the side will adopt the relentless 'tiki-taka' brand of passing and high pressing game.

"Ghana is going to play the possessive kind of football and also adopt to the style of any opponent we meet." he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM

The 'tiki-taka' perfected by Spanish giants Barcelona involves retaining possession high up the field and looking to break down rivals with quick, intricate passing moves.

The newly-looked Black Stars technical team headed by Kwesi Appiah are eager to rewrite the wrong.

They have an ardous task of qualifying and most importantly winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The team will take on Mexico and rivals USA in two high-profile friendly games on June 28 and July 1 respectively.

By Patrick Akoto

