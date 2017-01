Ghana's squad will land in Libreville, Gabon on Friday night for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Avram Grant and his troops for the tournament will board a chartered flight to the host country.

They will land in the capital before connecting to Port Gentil where they will be based for the Group phase of the competition.

The Black Stars will travel from Al Ain, United Arab Emirates where they have been camping since 02 January.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)