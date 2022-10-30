Ghana to face DR Congo in final round of U23 AFCON qualifiers

Ghana and DR Congo will clash in the final round of U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The winner of the tie will advance to the tournament's 2023 edition, which will also serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The games will be played in March 2023, with the tournament set to place in Morocco in June.

Black Meteors reached this stage after a 4-1 aggregate victory over Mozambique. Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored three penalties in the two legs as Ghana progressed.

Meanwhile, DR Congo battled hard to defeat Algeria. They won the first leg 4-1 at home but lost the second leg 3-1 to advance 5-4 on aggregate.

Ghana finished fourth in the 2019 tournament, narrowly missing out on an Olympic Games spot, while DR Congo did not qualify for Egypt.