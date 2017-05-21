Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana to face Niger in CAF U17 Nations Cup semi-final

Published on: 21 May 2017
Black Starlets

Ghana will face familiar foes Niger in the semi-final of the CAF U17 Nations on Wednesday.

The Young Menas finished runners in Group A after beating Tanzania 1-0 to qualify on goal difference and that earned them a place at the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup.

Last month, the Black Starlets beat Niger 2-0 twice in international friendlies played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Group B leaders Mali thumped Angola 6-1 and will face Guinea in the other semi-final in midweek.

