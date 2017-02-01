Ghana to hold press conference today ahead of semi-final clash with Cameroon

Ghana will hold their pre-match conference ahead of the their semi-final clash against Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations at the conference room in Libreville on Wednesday.

The match presser has been scheduled at 7pm in Gabon (18:00 GMT).

In attendance will be head coach Avram Grant and one of the players.

Razak Brimah's outburst in a social media video and the fitness of the Israeli gaffer are expected to dominate at the press conference.

The former Chelsea manager was reported dead in various media on Tuesday.

By Nuhu Adams

