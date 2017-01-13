Ghana to leave training base for AFCON in Gabon today

Ghana will depart the United Arab Emirates on Friday to Gabon for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars camped at the Al Ain training centre for 12 days in trim the rough edges for the upcoming showpiece.

They managed to play just one friendly match which resulted in a 2-0 win over Uzbek side FC Bunyodkor last Tuesday.

GHANASoccernet.com understands the leave via a chartered flight to Libreville before connecting to their base in Port Gentil.

