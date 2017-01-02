Ghana to name final Africa Cup of Nations squad on Thursday

Ghana coach Avram Grant is expected to name his final 23-man squad for the 2017 AFCON on Thursday.

The former Chelsea and West Ham United manager announced a 26-man squad to train in Al Ain's UAE City training Camp.

The Ghana FA has established a strong relationship with Al Ain and the link between Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan and the club also helped the Black Stars Management Committee to acquire the base for the camping.

Grant named Barnsley's Andy Yiadom, striker Raphael Dwamena and Schalke 04's Bernard Tekpetey to join usual faces.

Eight (8) players who did not train with the squad including Leicester City's Daniel Amartey, Christian Atsu, Andy Yiadom, Andre and Jordan Ayew, Adam Kwarasey, Thomas Partey and Asamoah Gyan will all join the squad in the UAE.

Ghana won silver medal at the last edition of the competition after losing on penalties to the Ivory Coast in the final.

