Ghana to play another high profile friendly before 2022 World Cup

The Black Stars will face a yet-to- be named opponent in an international friendly before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November, GHANAsoccernet.com has gathered.

Ghana plays two international friendlies in the September window against Brazil and Nicaragua as part of the team's preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The four-time African champions take on Brazil in Le Havre, France on Friday September 23, 2022 before traveling to Spain to face Nicaragua four days time in the secondly friendly.

As team continues its preparations in France, Communication Director Henry Asante Twum has disclosed that the Ghana FA will secure another friendly before the World Cup finals.

“This is a very crucial moment. After these two games we have just a match to play in November, whatever needs to be done needs to be done now,” Asante Twum said.

Coach Otto Addo's squad has been boosted by the arrival of the five new players Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu Mohammed in camp ahead of the international friendlies.