Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Ghana to play Burkina Faso for third place on Saturday

Published on: 02 February 2017
Ghana's midfielder Afriyie Acquah (L) challenges Cameroon's forward Jacques Zoua during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final football match between Cameroon and Ghana in Franceville on February 2, 2017 AFP

Ghana will play Burkina Faso on Saturday for third place at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars, who were seeking a second successive final appearance, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cameroon in the semi-final on Thursday night.

Burkina were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Egypt in Wednesday's semi-final played in Libreville.

Both teams were tied at 1-1 after extra-time with goals from Mohammed Salah and Aristide Bance.

Comments

This article has 9 comment(s), give your comment
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GFA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:19 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GFA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:19 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** EVERYBODY says:
    February 02, 2017 09:23 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GFA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:19 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** EVERYBODY says:
    February 02, 2017 09:23 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:25 pm
    Only champion matter. What does it take to be number one? Two is not a winner And 3 nobody remembers (hey).
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GFA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:19 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** EVERYBODY says:
    February 02, 2017 09:23 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:25 pm
    Only champion matter. What does it take to be number one? Two is not a winner And 3 nobody remembers (hey).
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:34 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GFA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:19 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** EVERYBODY says:
    February 02, 2017 09:23 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:25 pm
    Only champion matter. What does it take to be number one? Two is not a winner And 3 nobody remembers (hey).
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:34 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • NYANTAKYI A CANCER ON GHANA FOOTBALL says:
    February 02, 2017 09:57 pm
    Nyantakyi is the cancer that needs to be eradicated from Ghana soccer. For more than twelve years, he and his cronies aka Sani Daara have made sure certain players are always called to the Black Stars with no regard to talent. They have taken bribes and dictated to coaches on who to call to camp based on how much gifts or bribes they have paid. Can any one go back to 2010 WC and verify any of the players that were in that squad, some of them are still young and still playing but all have been replaced for no apparent reason. Look at Egypt with a 44year old goal keeper still saving them from elimination. Kingston could have still been playing for Ghana after all its just goal keeping. Nyantakyi has destroyed the reputation of the Ghana Black Stars, no one fears us. We play for peanuts and have lost our respect on this continent. My fellow Ghanaians, News Media, Journalists, Citizens you should all rize up and remove this cancer NYANTAKYI from the Ghana Football Association.
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:17 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** AVRAM GRANT says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 09:18 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** YOU GFA says:
    February 02, 2017 09:19 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • **** EVERYBODY says:
    February 02, 2017 09:23 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • Zambia Soccerman says:
    February 02, 2017 09:25 pm
    Only champion matter. What does it take to be number one? Two is not a winner And 3 nobody remembers (hey).
  • **** YOU GSN says:
    February 02, 2017 09:34 pm
    THANK GOD OUR NIGHTMARE IS OVER. NOW FIRE THAT UGLY BASTARD AVRAM GRANT **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT, **** YOU AVRAM GRANT
  • NYANTAKYI A CANCER ON GHANA FOOTBALL says:
    February 02, 2017 09:57 pm
    Nyantakyi is the cancer that needs to be eradicated from Ghana soccer. For more than twelve years, he and his cronies aka Sani Daara have made sure certain players are always called to the Black Stars with no regard to talent. They have taken bribes and dictated to coaches on who to call to camp based on how much gifts or bribes they have paid. Can any one go back to 2010 WC and verify any of the players that were in that squad, some of them are still young and still playing but all have been replaced for no apparent reason. Look at Egypt with a 44year old goal keeper still saving them from elimination. Kingston could have still been playing for Ghana after all its just goal keeping. Nyantakyi has destroyed the reputation of the Ghana Black Stars, no one fears us. We play for peanuts and have lost our respect on this continent. My fellow Ghanaians, News Media, Journalists, Citizens you should all rize up and remove this cancer NYANTAKYI from the Ghana Football Association.
  • WE ARE THE LAUGHING STALK OF AFRICAN FOOTBALL, THANKS TO NYANTAKYI says:
    February 02, 2017 10:09 pm
    Nyantakyi is the cancer that needs to be eradicated from Ghana soccer. For more than twelve years, he and his cronies aka Sani Daara have made sure certain players are always called to the Black Stars with no regard to talent. They have taken bribes and dictated to coaches on who to call to camp based on how much gifts or bribes they have paid. Can any one go back to 2010 WC and verify any of the players that were in that squad, some of them are still young and still playing but all have been replaced for no aparent reason. Look at Egypt with a 44year old goal keeper still saving them from elimination. Kingston could have still been playing for Ghana after all its just goal keeping. Nyantakyi has destroyed the reputation of the Ghana Black Stars, no one fears us. We play for peanuts and have lost our respect on this continent. My fellow Ghanaians, News Media, Journalists, Citizens you should all rize up and remove this cancer NYANTAKYI from the Ghana Football Association.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations