VIDEO: Ghana to play two friendlies in UAE ahead of 2017 AFCON- opponents yet to be named

The Black Stars plan to play two pre-2017 Africa Cup of Nations friendlies in UAE, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.

With clubs and other Nations Cup representatives camping in the Gulf country, officials are not expected to struggle to get opponents.

''During the team’s stay in Al Ain, the team will play two friendly matches. We will confirm to you the dates tentatively fixed for 7th and 10th but they will be confirmed and the opponents as well,” FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi told the press.

''The essence is to give Avram (Grant) more opportunities to enhance and sharpen the skills of the team.''

Ghana’s squad have landed in Al Ain and will be joined by England-based quintet Jordan and Andre Ayew, Andy Yiadom of Barnsely, Christian Atsu and Daniel Amartey are expected to join the team on Tuesday.

The Black Stars will face Uganda, Egypt and Mali at the tournament in Gabon during the Group phase.

