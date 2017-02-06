Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana to start 2019 AFCON qualifiers against Ethiopia at home in June

Published on: 06 February 2017
Black Stars

Ghana will start qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations against Ethiopia at home in June.

The match will be played between 05-13 June in Group F.

The Black Stars, who finished fourth at the just ended Africa Cup of Nations, will face the Walyas Antelopes who were not in Gabon.

Ghana will next play kenya in Nairobi next March and then end the first round against Sierra Leone at home.

The qualifiers will end in November 2018 with Ghana hosting Kenya.

Cameroon, newly crowned African champions, will host the tournament from   12 January to 03 February 2019.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)
  • NYANTAKYI, THE CANCER THAT NEEDS TO BE ERADICATED IN GHANA FOOTBALL says:
    February 06, 2017 10:14 am
    Nyantakyi and Sani Daara needs to be eradicated from Ghana football. These two have single handedly reduced the once proud National team of Africa into the laughing stalk of African football. The two have stolen, pilfered and all the monies pumped into the Ghana Black Stars. Further more they have bribed all the Sports ministers that have ever been appointed. Ghanaians should take to the street, news media should trumpet their resignation and citizens of goodwill and former Stars should placard in front of the GFA until they resign. They do not allow any coach to pick his own players and constantly interfering in the affairs of the coaches. This has got to be recognized by the president and require him to resign so the GFA can be rebuilt by any administration.

