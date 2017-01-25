Ghana to travel to Oyem to face DR Congo in AFCON quarter-final on Sunday

Ghana will face DR Congo in the quarter-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday after defeat to Egypt.

The Black Stars finished runners-up in Group D after the 1-0 defeat to the Pharoahs in Port Gentil on Wednesday night.

DR Congo recorded two wins against Morocco and Togo and drew 2-2 with defending champions Ivory Coast.

The last time the two side met at the Nations was in 2013 when they played out a 2-2 draw in their opening Group match.

The Black Stars raced into a 2-0 lead by the 49th minute but the Leopards came back strong with goals from Tresor Mputu Mabi and Mbokani who is a member of the current squad.

The winner will face either Senegal or Cameroon in the semi-final.

