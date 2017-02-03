Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana to travel to Port Gentil for third place playoff

Published on: 03 February 2017
Black Stars

The Black Stars following their 2-0 defeat against Cameroon will have to travel back to Port Gentil for bronze medal match against Burkina Faso.

Port Gentil is where Ghana started their campaign  with wins over Uganda and Mali but loss to Egypt in final group game ensured that they had to move to Oyem for quarterfinal.

They won over Congo DR in quarters so moved  to Franceville, where they capitulated in the semis.

Head coach Avram Grant is not a fan of Stade de Port Gentil. He bemoaned the poor nature of the pitch after Black Stars win Mali in the second match.

The match will be played on Saturday

  • ST. GHFUO, BLACK EXCELLENCE! says:
    February 03, 2017 08:44 am
    wats a grown ass man braimah doing with a spider man in a grown men tournamnt? this guy is a fool and needs to grow up. he sucks as a goalie. he should go to thailand or vietnam and chop toto for money

