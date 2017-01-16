Ghana to wear white jersey in 2017 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Uganda

Ghana will begin their campaign at the Nations Cup in a public-preferred white jersey.

The Black Stars play Uganda on Tuesday at the Stade Port Gentil in their Group D opener.

Local fans believe the 2010 Fifa World Cup quarter-finals have lucky in matches when they wear the all white jersey.

Black Stars lost their opening match to Senegal at the last edition in Equatorial Guinea.

