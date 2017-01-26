Ghana top players to return for DR Congo clash

Black Stars will have regular players start against DR Congo on Sunday in the quarter-final match in Oyem.

Head coach Avram Grant rested key players Thomas Partey, Frank Acheampong, Jordan Ayew and Mubarak Wakaso for the Egypt match on Wednesday which they lost 1-0.

But those players will be re-instated in the starting line up against the Congolese who topped Group D with wins against Togo and Morocco and a draw with defending champions Ivory Coast.

Ghana are seeking sixth consecutive Africa Cup of Nations semi-final berth.

