Ghana U-17 Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin already knows his team for Gabon

Head Coach of the Black Starlets Paa Kwasi Fabin says he is well aware of who will make his final squad as the team prepares for the Under 17 AFCON in Gabon.

The Starlets leave for Gabon on May 5 to finalize preparations toward the start of the tournament where they find themselves in Group A along with Cameroon Guinea and hosts Gabon.

Fabin named a provisional 25 man squad earlier this month which will later be pruned down to a final 21 and says he has already made a decision on his final squad list.

“As for the final squad, it’s under my sleeve so I’ll release it at the right time, and then we’ll continue with our preparations for the tournament,”

he said. A semi final place at Under 17 AFCON will book the Starlets qualification to the Under 17 FIFA World Cup in India later this year. The Starlets are joint most successful team at the tournament with two wins the last coming in 1999.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)